Convenience retail brand The New Shop to open 500 stores by next financial year

The NEW Shop, a 24/7 convenience commerce platform with retail and online stores that offer food, FMCG, essential services and hyperlocal deliveries has opened 55 new stores in the Delhi-NCR region within the past 12 months.

The brand has also launched an instant delivery app (currently in beta version) with a clear path to launch the next 500 stores within next financial year.

The New Shop is geographically located today in Delhi, Indore, Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The company also has stores in fitout stages in Agra, Jaipur, Bangalore and Mumbai.

The Company is also expanding in two new Airports in the next month. The company has global ambitions and wants to build India’s convenience retail, for the world with South Asia and Africa as near future target markets. The scale-up offers 2-3 business models which range from franchisee operated stores as well as revenue share models.

Co-Founder, Aastha Almast, said, “The expansion focus of The NEW Shop is in residential areas and public transit hubs (airports, railways, highways, gas stations, tourist spots) and to provide instant online deliveries at all these hyperlocal locations through our app. We want to make convenience so integrated that you can order from The New Shop from your airplane or train seat or your couch at home, or walk into our nearby store to get whatever you need, all within 15-30 mins!

Operating on a franchise model, The New Shop opens 10 to 15 new stores every month.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 05:31 PM IST