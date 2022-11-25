e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessConsumers getting tricked by fake reviews to be protected by new govt framework

Consumers getting tricked by fake reviews to be protected by new govt framework

About 4 per cent of all online reviews are found to be fake and have caused a $152 billion loss globally.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | Photo: Pixabay
Follow us on

Whether someone’s ordering food from Zomato or buying a smartphone on Amazon, scrolling down to read reviews or check ratings is the natural instinct for any consumer. These reviews have a significant impact on what people buy, which is why it’s not uncommon for sellers to rely on paid online feedback. With 4 per cent of all reviews found to be fake, causing a $152 billion loss to firms globally, the Indian government has implemented norms to curb the practice.

E-commerce platforms get the option to comply voluntarily

The guidelines framed by a consumer affairs ministry committee formed in June this year, will protect consumers as well as restaurants, travel service providers and consumer durable firms against misleading reviews. E-commerce platforms will first be asked to voluntarily comply with the new standards, before the government makes the measures mandatory to curb fake feedback. Such reviews will be considered as an unfair trade practice, and legal action can be taken based on acts that deal with the violation.

The process of filtering out fraudsters

Fake reviews will be filtered through an online verification process, which involves collecting feedback by invitation. Automated and manual moderation will be used for a process to verify the authenticity of an author. If a review doesn’t clear these checks, it must be rejected and flagged as fraudulent.

Links sent via email, OTPs sent via SMS and direct calls, along with single sign-on, geolocation via IP address and captchas, will be used for verifying the ID of a reviewer.

An automated system will go through the language to report reviews that seem inauthentic, without any human bias.

A booming sector at risk

The framework has been implemented on November 25, just five months after a committee was set up, to address an urgent concern among the e-commerce sector, which is a major part of everyday life for Indian consumers.

RECENT STORIES

Coal India to boost production; aims to achieve output target of 700 million tonnes for FY23

Coal India to boost production; aims to achieve output target of 700 million tonnes for FY23

India, UAE central banks discuss rupee, dirham trade to reduce transaction cost

India, UAE central banks discuss rupee, dirham trade to reduce transaction cost

Centre releases Rs 17,000 crore GST compensation in advance to states

Centre releases Rs 17,000 crore GST compensation in advance to states

All you need to know about Digital Banking Unit|Teji Mandi Explains

All you need to know about Digital Banking Unit|Teji Mandi Explains

SEBI creates uniform format for reporting over-the-counter trades of securities

SEBI creates uniform format for reporting over-the-counter trades of securities