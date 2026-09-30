Colgate India Screens Over 3 Lakh Students In 10 Days For Oral Health

Colgate |

Mumbai: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited on Monday announced it successfully completed an oral health screening initiative, reaching 3,08,106 students across 547 CBSE-affiliated schools in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The initiative was conducted from August 17 to August 28, 2026.

Collaborative Initiative

The company partnered with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Indian Dental Association (IDA) of Tamil Nadu. The programme involved 2,100 dentists and 29 regional dental colleges.

Programme Reach

The initiative mobilised across 40 districts to execute what the company called the ‘Largest Multi-Location Oral Screening’ activity. The World Records Union (WRU) officially recognised this activity.

Oral Health Education

The campaign aimed to integrate dental professionals, educators, and civic volunteers to bridge preventive oral healthcare. It also included interventions related to nutrition and substance abuse prevention.

Broader Impact

This initiative supports Colgate’s Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF) programme, which has provided preventive care to over 20 crore children and their families across India since 1991. In 2025 alone, the BSBF programme reached over 1.1 crore children across 35,000 schools.

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Company Statement

Shilpashree Muniswamappa, Director – ESG & Communications, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said, "Screening over three lakh students in 10 days proves that public-private synergies can rapidly scale critical health interventions. While the World Record highlights the operational scale of this effort, our strategic focus remains on institutionalising preventive habits that deliver lifelong developmental dividends for the next generation."

Strategic Alignment

The mobilisation aligns with Colgate India’s 2030 SMILE Strategy. The company stated it has impacted over 6.40 lakh beneficiaries through its ‘Keep India Smiling’ and Rural Development programmes.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.