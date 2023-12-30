Coforge Allots 83,005 Equity Shares Under The Employee Stock Option Plan | File photo

Coforge Limited on Saturday announced that the ESOP Allotment Committee has approved the allotment of 83,005 equity shares on December, 29, 2023 having face value of Rs. 10 each on exercise of options under Employee Stock Option Plan of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Company has received Share Application Money on account of the said allotment aggregating to Rs 8,30,050.

Consequent to the allotment the paid-up share capital of the Company has gone up to 61,752,442 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs. 6,17,524,420. The allotment is made to Sudhir Singh, CEO& Executive Director of the company.

We are in process of completing other formalities w.r.t issue and listing of the said shares and will file the necessary documents with the exchange shortly for seeking the listing and trading approvals, the companty said in the filing.

Coforge Limited shares

The shares of Coforge Limited on Friday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 6,284.85, up by 0.20 per cent.