Coforge Collaborates With Microsoft To Use Generative AI To Empower Next-Gen Solutions For Enterprises

Coforge Limited, a global digital services and solutions provider, has announced an initiative with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to aid the adoption of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) across enterprises. Coforge's Generative AI solutions offer enterprises a comprehensive toolkit to address complex challenges and unlock new growth opportunities using AI, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Collaboration between Coforge and Microsoft

Coforge's Generative AI solutions, using Azure OpenAI Service, support innovation by enabling creative problem-solving and optimizing processes at scale. They enhance decision-making with data-driven insights, elevate customer interactions, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation efforts.

The collaboration between Coforge and Microsoft empowers enterprises to embrace AI's potential for growth and efficiency across various aspects of their operations.

Coforge already has a track record of developing POCs and explorations for several cases utilizing Generative AI with its clients are underway. Coforge also offers Gen AI solutions on the Azure Marketplace.

As a part of the initiative, Coforge will be rolling out specialized workshops, training sessions, and resources to help enterprises understand the benefits of Generative AI and successfully implement it in their operations.

Vic Gupta Executive Vice President, Microsoft Business Unit, Coforge said, “Coforge's collaboration with Microsoft to develop Generative AI solutions marks a significant milestone in our journey to transform enterprise possibilities. Benefitting from Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to embrace AI-driven transformation.”

"We are pleased to collaborate with Coforge to accelerate Generative AI adoption among enterprises worldwide," said Sangita Singh, General Manager IT&ITES, Microsoft India. “Over the course of our collaboration, Coforge has consistently demonstrated expertise in harnessing the power of Generative AI, utilizing Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.

