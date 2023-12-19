 LTIMindtree Collaborates With Microsoft To Deliver AI-Powered Employee Engagement Applications
LTIMindtree’s Generative AI-powered Employee Engagement Applications utilize Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Search to enable a range of AI-led capabilities including: content summarization, graph-led knowledge structuring, and an innovative copilot.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
LTIMindtree Collaborates With Microsoft To Deliver AI-Powered Employee Engagement Applications | Image: LTIMindtree (Representative)

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to introduce cutting-edge, AI Powered Employee Engagement Applications, the company announced through an exchange filing.

AI-Powered Employee Engagement Apps Redefining Enterprise Efficiency

Under the umbrella of LTIMindtree’s innovative Canvas.AI suite of AI offerings and solutions, these Generative AI Powered Employee Engagement Applications will redefine enterprise effectiveness and enable greater personalization.

Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, LTIMindtree, said, "Our collaboration with Microsoft for Generative AI Powered Employee Engagement applications signifies a major leap towards transforming industries and delivering innovation. This collaboration signifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, enhancing the employee experience for enterprises globally. We believe that by harnessing the capabilities of generative AI, we can drive meaningful change and unlock unprecedented value for our clients."

LTIMindtree also inaugurated a Microsoft Cloud Generative AI Center of Excellence (GenAI CoE), recently. This centre serves as a hub for innovation, enabling customers to scale their digital transformation initiatives utilizing the power of Generative AI

LTIMindtree shares

The shares of LTIMindtree on Tuesday at 2:56 pm IST were at Rs 6,110, down by 0.48 per cent.

