Economic Survey 2026 To Be Tabled Today, Focus On GDP Growth Outlook & Global Risks

Economic Survey to be presented in Parliament. |

New Delhi: The government is set to present the Economic Survey 2026 in Parliament today, ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, which will be tabled on February 1. The Survey will give a detailed picture of how India’s economy is performing and what lies ahead in the coming months.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Survey in the Lok Sabha. The document is prepared by the office of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) and is considered one of the most important policy reports of the year.

Key focus on GDP growth estimates

All eyes will be on the GDP growth numbers for the current financial year (FY26) and the projections for the next year (FY27). These figures will indicate how fast the Indian economy is growing amid global challenges such as high interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and slowing world trade.

The Survey is expected to assess how domestic demand, government spending, exports, and private investment have performed over the past year.

What the Economic Survey explains?

The Economic Survey is a pre-Budget document that reviews India’s overall economic performance. It covers major areas such as inflation, employment, industry, agriculture, services, public finances, and external trade.

It also outlines the government’s short-term and medium-term outlook and highlights key risks and opportunities for the economy.

Global challenges and policy themes

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran recently spoke about major issues like rupee movement, global uncertainty, and geopolitical tensions in a media column. These themes are likely to be discussed in detail in the Survey.

The document is expected to explain how India is managing global risks while trying to maintain steady growth.

Budget Session begins with President’s address

The Budget Session of Parliament began with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses. She described 2026 as a key foundation year for India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the President’s address clearly reflected the vision of building a “Viksit Bharat” and highlighted India’s strong progress in recent years.

Roadmap for a developed India

The President said that over the past decade, India has strengthened its base across major sectors like infrastructure, manufacturing, digital services, and social welfare.

She added that the country is now better prepared for long-term growth and development. The Economic Survey is expected to support this view with data and analysis.

The Survey will set the tone for the Union Budget and help shape policy discussions in the coming days.