Budget Session: Key Dates For President’s Address, Economic Survey & Union Budget 2026–27

The Budget Session began on January 28 with President Murmu’s address. |

New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament began on Wednesday, January 28, with Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. This marks the formal start of the government’s most important parliamentary session of the year.

The session sets the stage for key economic discussions, policy priorities and the presentation of the Union Budget for the next financial year.

Halwa ceremony signals final budget preparations

Ahead of the session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took part in the traditional halwa ceremony on Tuesday. The ceremony symbolises the final phase of Budget preparation and is followed by the “lock-in” of finance ministry officials involved in drafting the Budget documents.

Budget Session dates and sittings

The Budget Session will run from January 28 to April 2, 2026, and will be held in two phases.

First phase: January 28 to February 13

Second phase: March 9 to April 2

In total, Parliament will hold 30 sittings during this session, allowing time for debates on the Budget, demands for grants and other legislative business.

President Murmu’s address sets the agenda

President Murmu’s address outlines the government’s priorities, policy direction and legislative agenda for the year. It highlights achievements and upcoming plans across sectors such as the economy, welfare, infrastructure and governance.

After the address, both Houses discuss it through a Motion of Thanks, during which members debate and review the government’s vision.

Economic Survey to be tabled on January 29

The Economic Survey will be presented in Parliament on Thursday, January 29. Prepared by the Department of Economic Affairs under the guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser, the Survey reviews the state of the Indian economy over the past year.

It provides important data, trends and analysis, helping lawmakers and investors understand economic challenges and opportunities before the Budget is announced.

Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday, February 1. This will be her ninth consecutive Budget.

The Budget comes at a time when India’s GDP growth is expected to be around 7.6 percent, even as global geopolitical uncertainties continue. Like recent years, the Budget will be presented in a paperless format.