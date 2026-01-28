Union Budget 2026-27: Expectations At A Strategic Inflection Point

Union Budget 2026–27 is expected to reinforce India’s capex-led growth. | Image by Grok |

The Union Budget 2026-27 will be presented at a defining moment for India, as the global order enters a phase where economic strength and strategic autonomy increasingly determine influence. In an uncertain and fragmented world, the Budget is expected to reinforce India’s economic, and military might while maintaining a firm commitment to fiscal discipline. With the economy growing at over 7 percent, the focus will not merely be on sustaining growth, but on insulating it from external shocks, supply-chain disruptions and geopolitical coercion. Some of the broader expectations from the forthcoming Union budgets are as follows:

A continued capex-led growth strategy is widely anticipated. Higher allocations for infrastructure-roads, railways, ports, airports, urban transit, logistics parks and digital infrastructure-remain critical to improving productivity, reducing logistics costs and crowding in private investment. Equally important will be faster execution, dee percentre-State coordination and outcome-based monitoring to ensure timely asset creation.

The Budget is also expected to sharpen India’s ambition of becoming a global manufacturing and supply-chain hub. Industry will look for stability and predictability in policy, simplified compliance, faster approvals and targeted incentives for high-value manufacturing sectors. Strengthening MSMEs through easier access to credit, technology upgradation and formalisation will be essential to broad-base manufacturing and employment generation.

In a “might-is-right” environment, defence and strategic capabilities are likely to receive sustained emphasis. Higher capital outlays for modernisation, indigenisation and defence R&D-particularly in electronics, drones, aerospace and advanced materials-will not only strengthen national security but also create a globally competitive domestic defence industrial base.

Enhanced budgetary support for export credit, interest equalisation, market access initiatives, trade promotion infrastructure, and faster digitised customs processes. Greater resources for export insurance, logistics cost support, port modernisation and dedicated export hubs-particularly for MSMEs-to ensure India’s exporters are not disadvantaged in a highly competitive global marketplace.

Agriculture and rural demand will remain another key pillar. Beyond income support, the Budget is expected to focus on productivity improvement, irrigation, post-harvest infrastructure, agri-logistics, dairy and food processing, enabling farmers to integrate more effectively with domestic and global value chains.

For new-age sectors and innovation, expect structured funding for pharma/medtech R&D and innovation and enabling frameworks for emerging sectors such as space (including procurement and recognition of space assets as critical infrastructure), alongside green energy and climate-resilience investments.

Finally, long-term competitiveness will hinge on human capital development. To sustain long-term growth and reduce inequality in access to services, the Budget is expected to reinforce spending efficiency in education, skilling, and public health, with greater use of technology and outcome-linked models.

Overall, the Union Budget 2026-27 is expected to move beyond incrementalism, positioning India as a resilient, export-driven, strategically secure economy-capable of navigating global volatility while advancing its vision of becoming a leading economic power by 2047.

(By Sanjay Mehta, Deputy Director General, IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry)