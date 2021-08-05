Coal Power Plants: Pathways for Co2 reduction and Co2-based value products

Coal-based power plants will need to study their feasibility and will require to start by setting up demonstration plants and once successful, they will need to adopt full-scale capture of Co2 on commercial basis. Government, on its part, may need to provide some viability gap funding in the initial period, which may be justifiable looking to the fact of many economic and commercial options that may emerge in future for the integrated power and products business. For industries, it may bring many future business models in the pursuit of net zero emissions. Power utilities will require to tap the cheap renewable power for hydrogen production and use it as mentioned above for Co2 capture from the coal-based plants in its further use in the energy value chain. But for all this to happen strong focus needs to be on industrial R&D – with appropriate collaboration with scientific and academic institutions. We have a unique opportunity ahead of us – to convert our handicap of Co2 emission into an opportunity to produce value-added H2X product. Power utilities will need to realize that hydrogen is going to be new fuel sources replacing coal, oil and gas and power utilities must prepare for this transition and tap the cheap renewable power for hydrogen production and its strategic use to convert the Co2 into value-added products. Power utilities with gas plants may even examine the possibility of blending hydrogen with natural gas for the gas-based stations, which is also nearly proven now.

Let us accept the reality that though there may not be more of new coal-based plants in the country, but we are going to depend heavily on coal-based generation for next three-four decades till there are proven alternatives of 24x7 energy sources. Hence, efficient operation of power plants, efficient use of coal and Co2 capture and their use as value-added products in the intervening period has become much more critical now towards the pursuit of net zero emission.

(RS Sharma is associated with generation wing of power sector for the last 50 years. He has headed NTPC as CMD and Jindal power and Bajaj power as their MD. Presently, he is associated with a startup, Co. ECSL, and is promoting efficiency improvement in the Thermal Sector.)