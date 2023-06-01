Coal India’s production rises by 9.5% in May with surge in power demand | Representative Image/ File

The state-owned coal miner Coal India released the Provisional Production and Off-take Performance of the company, along with its subsidiary companies for the month of May 2023 as well as the period April 2023 to May 2023.

As per the regulatory fillings by the company, Coal India’s provisional coal production in May 2023 rose by 9.5 per cent on a Year on Year (YoY) basis to 59.9 million tonnes from 54.7 million tonnes produced in the same month last year.

However, Coal India’s subsidiary company Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) posted a 19.6 per cent growth in the production of coal in May 2023 at 3.5 MT from 2.9 MT last year. Another subsidiary company Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) produced 25.9 per cent growth. All subsidiaries of CIL listed positive growth except North Eastern Coalfields (NEC) with a slight less margin.

Further, Coal India’s provisional dispatch grew by 4.3 per cent on a YoY basis in May 2023 to 63.7 MT from 61.2 MT in the same month last year. The subsidiary companies like ECL posted 5.7 per cent growth, and BCCL produced 13.7 per cent in growth. Except Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) which fell short this year with 6 MT comparing to 6.1 MT last year, supplies of all other subsidiaries were ahead of last year’s May.