Coal India sets 19% minimum guarantee benefit for 'National Coal Wage Agreement'

Coal India announced on Wednesday that in the eighth meeting of the Joint Bipartite Committee for the Coal Industry it was mutually agreed to recommend 19 per cent Minimum Guaranteed Benefit for the National Coal Wage Agreement, through an exchange filing.

The guaranteed benefit will be effective for five years from July 1, 2021.

The meeting at the Coal India Limited headquarter in Kolkata on Tuesday was attended by representatives of the management of CIL/Subsidiaries, SCCL, and four central trade unions: Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), and the Central Industrial Trade Union (CITU).

On Wednesday at 1:45 pm IST, the shares of Coal India Limited were at Rs 218.05 down by 2.70 per cent.