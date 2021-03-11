Coal India Ltd aims to achieve 1 billion tonnes of coal production by 2023-24; identifies 15 new projects with 160 mtpa capacity

To enhance coal production and reduce imports, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has identified 15 new projects with a capacity to produce 160 million tonnes per annum, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) aims to achieve 1 billion tonnes of coal production by 2023-24.

"The focus of the government is on increasing domestic production of coal and to achieve these targets through the allocation of more coal blocks, pursuing with the state government for assistance in land acquisition and co-ordinated efforts with railways for movement of coal... 15 greenfield projects identified with a capacity of about 160 MTPA (Million Tonnes per Annum) to be operated by mine developer cum operator mode," Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi told Lok Sabha.

In order to enhance domestic production, 25 per cent of coal production has been allowed for the sale of coal for the newly-allocated captive coal blocks, he said and added that commercial mining, with a provision for 100 per cent foreign direct investment, has been allowed by the government.

In order to enhance coal production and achieve coal production targets, CIL has initiated a number of steps, including introduction of mass production technology in underground coal mines.