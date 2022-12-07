Coal import by power sector rises to 39 MT in Apr-Oct FY23

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Import of coal by the power sector has increased in ongoing financial year and the sector imported 38.84 million tonne (MT) of the dry fuel in April-October period, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"...import of coal by the power sector increased during current financial year of 2022-23. As against the total import of 27 MT by power sector in entire year of 2021-22, the import of coal by power sector in first 7 months increased to 38.84 MT," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

However, much of the rise in import has gone to feed domestic coal-based plants, and the restoration of power generation by imported coal-based plants to its potential level has remained slow.

Coal is currently imported under an open general license, and consumers are free to import coal from the source of their choice at their contractual prices, subject to payment of applicable duty.

The Centre does not interfere in this matter.

However, on April 28, the power ministry advised power plants to import 10% of their total coal requirement for blending purposes in order to ensure continuous power supply in their respective states.

This decision was subsequently reviewed and it was decided on August 1 that now onward, states/independent power producers and the coal ministry may decide the blending percentage after assessing the availability of domestic supply of fossil fuel.

CIL was mandated to import coal for blending on behalf of thermal power plants of states and independent power producers.