 CMS Info Systems Q2 Results: Net Profit Surges 8%; Revenue Zooms 15% To ₹624.5 Crore
CMS Info Systems reported a net profit of Rs 84.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company stated in a regulatory filing.

Vikrant DUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
article-image

CMS Info Systems Ltd., a cash management company, announced on Friday, October 25, that its net profit for the second quarter, which ended on September 30, 2024, increased 7.8 per cent year over year (YoY) to Rs 90.9 crore.

Compared to Rs 543.7 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal year, the company's operating revenue increased by 15 per cent to Rs 624.5 crore.

EBITDA increased 5.1 per cent to Rs 153 crore at the operating level in the second quarter of this fiscal year compared to Rs 145.5 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Operating EBITDA

The reporting quarter's EBITDA margin was 24.5 per cent, down from 26.8 per cent during the same period in the prior fiscal year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization is known as EBITDA.

Exchange filling

CMS Info Systems reported that its cash logistics division's business points increased by 11 per cent year over year to reach 143,000 locations. In Q2, the company received new orders totaling Rs 200 crore, increasing the total for the Managed Services and Technology Solutions segment for H1 FY25 to Rs 400 crore.

In H1, revenue from the Managed Services & Technology Solutions business segment surpassed Rs 500 crore, a 30 per cent increase.

Share performance

The results for Q2 FY25 were declared after market hours. In the last trading session, the share of CMS Infosystems touched a day high level of Rs 586.80 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange) after hitting the opening bell at Rs. 580.20 per share on the Indian Stock Exchange.

The stock concluded the last trading session at Rs 580.50 per share on the national stock exchange with a 0.052 per cent move in the positive territory amounting to a Rs 0.30 per share surge on the Indian stock Exchanges

