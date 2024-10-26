53 Companies To Declare Q2 Results Along With ICICI Bank, J K Cement & Titagarh Rail Systems

The Q2 results season has started to gain momentum; till now, an array of companies who are part of the marquee index, the Nifty 50, declared their earnings results for the Q2 FY25, which ended on september 30.

Today there are 53 companies scheduled to declare their financial performance over Q2 FY25, including private banking giant ICICI Bank, another private lender IDFC First Bank, cement manufacturer J.K. Cement, power project finance PSU REC, and train and metro coach manufacturer Titagarh Rail Systems will declare their Q2 financial results.

All companies declaring Q2 results

3p Land Holdings Ltd

Aelea Commodities Ltd

Ambar Protein Industries Ltd

The Anup Engineering Ltd

Arihant Superstructures Limited

ATV Projects India Ltd.

Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd

Cil Nova Petrochemicals Ltd.

Colorchips New Media Ltd

Creative Castings Ltd

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd.

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Galada Finance Ltd

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd.

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd

ICICI Bank Ltd.

IDFC First Bank Ltd

IFB Industries Ltd.

Indo Thai Securities Ltd.

Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.

J.K.Cement Ltd.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited

Kedia Construction Co.Ltd.

Khyati Global Ventures Ltd

Mafatlal Industries Ltd.-

Mayur Floorings Ltd.

M.M.Forgings Ltd.-

Meghmani Organics Ltd

Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd

Nutraplus India Limited

Paramount Communications Ltd.

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd.

REC Ltd

Rushil Decor Ltd.

Sacheta Metals Ltd.

Sambhaav Media Ltd.

Sanghi Industries Ltd.

SBFC Finance Ltd

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd

Sejal Glass Ltd

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.

SKP Securities Ltd.

Sportking India Ltd

Sumeru Industries Ltd.

SVS Ventures Ltd

Techindia Nirman Limited

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd

Trishakti Industries Ltd

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd.

Yes Bank Ltd.

JSW Steel Q2 FY25

According to the company's regulatory filing, JSW Steel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 404 crore for the fiscal year 2024–25, which was 85.43 per cent lower than the Rs 2,733 crore for the same period last year.

Total Income

In the second quarter of FY25, the company's total income dropped by 11.12 per cent year over year to Rs 39,837 crore from Rs 44,821 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Additionally, the business reported that its expenses for the reviewed quarter were lower at Rs 8,644 crore compared to Rs 40,801 crore in Q2 FY24.

Read Also Cryptocurrencies Pose Huge Risks To Financial Stability: RBI Governor

Steel production

Additionally, JSW Steel announced a 7 per cent YoY increase in crude steel production, going from 6.34 million tonnes (MT) in Q2FY24 to 6.77 MT in Q2 FY25.

However, compared to 6.34 MT in the same period last year, its sales dropped 4 per cent to 5.96 MT in the current quarter.

India's operations contributed 7 per cent through exports. Due to increased Chinese exports negatively impacting international markets, exports, which were at 0.39 MT, decreased by 43 per cent year over year and 34 per cent quarter over quarter (QoQ).

Share performance

The JSW steel shares saw a mundane trading session, in the llast trading session the shares were trading around Rs 950.20 per share on the NSE, declining about 0.82 per cent amounting to a Rs 7.90 per share on Indian Stock Exchanges.