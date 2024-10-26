53 Companies To Declare Q2 Results Along With ICICI Bank, J K Cement & Titagarh Rail Systems

The Q2 results season has started to gain momentum; till now, an array of companies who are part of the marquee index, the Nifty 50, declared their earnings results for the Q2 FY25, which ended on september 30.
Today there are 53 companies scheduled to declare their financial performance over Q2 FY25, including private banking giant ICICI Bank, another private lender IDFC First Bank, cement manufacturer J.K. Cement, power project finance PSU REC, and train and metro coach manufacturer Titagarh Rail Systems will declare their Q2 financial results.
All companies declaring Q2 results
3p Land Holdings Ltd
Aelea Commodities Ltd
Ambar Protein Industries Ltd
The Anup Engineering Ltd
Arihant Superstructures Limited
ATV Projects India Ltd.
Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd
Cil Nova Petrochemicals Ltd.
Colorchips New Media Ltd
Creative Castings Ltd
Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd.
Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Galada Finance Ltd
Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd.
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd.
Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd
ICICI Bank Ltd.
IDFC First Bank Ltd
IFB Industries Ltd.
Indo Thai Securities Ltd.
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd.
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.
J.K.Cement Ltd.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited
Kedia Construction Co.Ltd.
Khyati Global Ventures Ltd
Mafatlal Industries Ltd.-
Mayur Floorings Ltd.
M.M.Forgings Ltd.-
Meghmani Organics Ltd
Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd
Nutraplus India Limited
Paramount Communications Ltd.
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd.
REC Ltd
Rushil Decor Ltd.
Sacheta Metals Ltd.
Sambhaav Media Ltd.
Sanghi Industries Ltd.
SBFC Finance Ltd
Suratwwala Business Group Ltd
Sejal Glass Ltd
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.
SKP Securities Ltd.
Sportking India Ltd
Sumeru Industries Ltd.
SVS Ventures Ltd
Techindia Nirman Limited
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd
Trishakti Industries Ltd
Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd.
Voltamp Transformers Ltd.
Yes Bank Ltd.
JSW Steel Q2 FY25
According to the company's regulatory filing, JSW Steel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 404 crore for the fiscal year 2024–25, which was 85.43 per cent lower than the Rs 2,733 crore for the same period last year.
Total Income
In the second quarter of FY25, the company's total income dropped by 11.12 per cent year over year to Rs 39,837 crore from Rs 44,821 crore in the same quarter the previous year.
Additionally, the business reported that its expenses for the reviewed quarter were lower at Rs 8,644 crore compared to Rs 40,801 crore in Q2 FY24.
Steel production
Additionally, JSW Steel announced a 7 per cent YoY increase in crude steel production, going from 6.34 million tonnes (MT) in Q2FY24 to 6.77 MT in Q2 FY25.
However, compared to 6.34 MT in the same period last year, its sales dropped 4 per cent to 5.96 MT in the current quarter.
India's operations contributed 7 per cent through exports. Due to increased Chinese exports negatively impacting international markets, exports, which were at 0.39 MT, decreased by 43 per cent year over year and 34 per cent quarter over quarter (QoQ).
Share performance
The JSW steel shares saw a mundane trading session, in the llast trading session the shares were trading around Rs 950.20 per share on the NSE, declining about 0.82 per cent amounting to a Rs 7.90 per share on Indian Stock Exchanges.