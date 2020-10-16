Cloud Gaming: What it is and how it could be beneficial

Cloud gaming is a type of online gaming that is also known as gaming on demand. It’s playing games the run on remote servers and streams rather than on a local device. It is called cloud gaming because you are playing a game based on the cloud.

Cloud gaming could be cheaper in the long run as players don’t have to buy new devices or gaming consoles to be able to play the latest games. It’s also great because theoretically, cloud gaming allows you to play any game on any device as long as you are connected to the internet.

This isn’t exactly a new technology as it has been around for a decade now. However, it’s just recently that it is getting noticed mainly because devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops are getting better and more powerful. The internet is also becoming faster and widely available worldwide.

Cloud gaming applies to any type and form of online gaming. This includes Dice Casino Games in India or any casino game that is offered by casino operators located anywhere in the world. This is what makes casino games more accessible. Players don’t have to download games anymore as they can just use their phone’s browser to be able to play any casino game.

How Does Cloud Gaming Work?

To simply explain, just think of how you’re able to stream music and movies to your device. You get to do these without having to buy discs or DVDs. However, when it comes to cloud gaming, downloading isn’t necessary. You just basically hop on a website or a page and play a game.

Game streaming lets you use a server where you can run a game. It’s like using a high=powered device or computer that is located elsewhere to render the game for you. As that device plays the game, it also streams it to your device.

You can use a controller, keyboard, or your phone screen to input your controls and the cloud gaming service will send those controls to the server so that it will be carried out by the high-powered device. And so basically, you get a service to run a game on a server, log your inputs remotely, and the server will stream back the results of your inputs.

With that, you must have a good internet speed to avoid streaming and input lags. A more powerful device would also help you play your games on the cloud faster and smoother. This is why it’s just really now that cloud gaming is becoming popular. LTE and 5G connections are widespread and powerful devices are becoming cheaper.

How does it Work for Gaming?

As mentioned earlier, cloud gaming makes casino games more accessible. Nowadays, gamblers get to play real money games through their desktops, laptops, tablets, and other mobile devices like a smartphone.

What’s great is that this makes gamblers try out different casino games without any fees. They can also easily switch to any casino game. Since cloud gaming can apply to any games, gamblers get to easily play their favorites like the slots, roulette, and table games like blackjack and poker any time and anywhere they are.

This technology makes casino gaming more on-demand or immediate. With just a few clicks or taps away, you get to gamble on any online casino. You get to do this without leaving your home or even getting up from your bed.

More and more casinos are moving to the cloud because of a few great reasons. The games that they offer can be easily accessible and the number of games that they offer could be endless. They get offer variety to their customers and that could very much draw in more crowds to their site.

As more online casinos choose to use cloud services, it is likely that not only the games will be cloud-based in the future. A cloud-based casino floor may happen and this means that if you earn chips and tokens from playing casino games, you get to use those on the cloud-based casino floor.

Overall, cloud gaming appears to be advantageous for the casino industry on both ends (players and operators). This dominating the online casino scene is not impossible to happen as we get fewer problems on bandwidth and internet connection. It’s still not as widespread as server gaming, but we’re not far from having this as a more common option.