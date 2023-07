Closing Bell: Sensex Sheds 560.35 Points To End Week At 65,225.29, Nifty At 19,325.45 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sensex drops by 560.35 points to end week at 65,225.29 while Nifty at 19,325.45, down by 171.85 points.

From Sensex pack, Tata Motors, M&M, Titan company, SBI were among the top gainers.

Power Grid Corp, IndusInd Bank, HUL, Tech Mahindra, NTPC were among the laggards.