Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 65,629.70, Nifty At 19,446.10 | Representative Image

The markets on Friday morning were trading lower with Sensex at 65,629.70, down by 155.94 points and Nifty was at 19,446.10 with a loss of 51.20 points. Titan, Reliance, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever and Mahindra and Mahindra were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday

Domestic indices closed in green on Thursday after hitting record high. The BSE Sensex surged 339.60 points to end the day at 65,785.64. The NSE Nifty50 soared 86.90 points to end the day at 19,485.40.

Global markets

US markets on Thursday saw a sharp fall after data indicated that the Federal Reserves will be aggressive in raising interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 366.38 points to 33,922.26, the S&P 500 saw the biggest percentage drop since May 23 and it closed 35.23 points lower at 4,411.59 and Nasdaq Composite fell 112.61 points to 13,679.04.

The Asian stock markets on Friday were continued to trade lower for the second consecutive day with Hong Kong's Hang Seng losing 182.85 points at 18,350.20, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell by 206.39 points at 32,566.63, South Korea's Kospi was down by 39.63 points at 2,516.66 and GIFT Nifty exchange was comparatively flat after it slipped 1 points to 19,487.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Friday continued to be stable after a larger-than-expected fall of US oil stocks fears on the impact of US interest rate hikes on demand.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened lower on Friday for the second consecutive day at 82.67 per dollar against Thursday's close of 82.51.