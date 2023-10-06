Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 65,995.63, Nifty Above 19,600 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Friday ended the day on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 364.06 points or 0.55 per cent, to close at 65,995.63. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 105.70 points or 0.54 per cent to end the day at 19,651.45.

Nifty Bank gained 159.35 points or 0.36 per cent at 44,372.70.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Titan, IndusInd Bank, and ITCwere among the top gainers. Hidustan Unilever, Asian Paint, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, And HCL Tech were among the laggards.

BSE- Gainers and Losers |

From the Nifty 50 pack, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Titan, IndusInd Bank, and Tata Consumer were among the major gainers, whereas Hindustan Unilever, Coal India, Asian Paint, ONGC, and Bharti Airtel were among the losers.

NSE - Gainers and Losers |

Markets on Friday morning

The markets on Friday morning opened higher with Sensex at 65,827.01, up by 195.44 points, and Nifty at 19,600.65, up by 54.90 points. The Nifty Bank opened at 44,290.60, up by 77.25 points.