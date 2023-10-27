 Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 63,831.23, Nifty Above 19,000
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClosing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 63,831.23, Nifty Above 19,000

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 63,831.23, Nifty Above 19,000

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, SBI, Tata Motors, and NTPC were among the top gainers. ITC, and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Friday ended the week on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 683.08 points or 1.08 per cent, to close at 63,831.23. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 202.45 points or 1.07 per cent to end the day at 19,059.70.

Nifty Bank gained 556.85 points or 1.32 per cent at 42,837.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, SBI, Tata Motors, and NTPC were among the top gainers. ITC, and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Coal India, SBI, and Adani Enterprises were among the major gainers, whereas UPL, Asian Paint, Hindalco, ITC, and BPCL were among the losers.

Markets on Friday Morning

The markets opened in green on Friday with Sensex at 63,486.62, up by 338.47 points and Nifty was at 18,943.20 with a jump of 85.90 points

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 63,486.62, Nifty Below 19,000
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE:Blue Dart Net Profit Falls To ₹73.06 Cr; City Union Bank Net Profit Rises To...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE:Blue Dart Net Profit Falls To ₹73.06 Cr; City Union Bank Net Profit Rises To...

SJVN Subsidiary Forges Green Energy Technology Collaboration With Ocean Sun

SJVN Subsidiary Forges Green Energy Technology Collaboration With Ocean Sun

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Standalone Net Interest Income Grows By 9% YoY At ₹1,674 In...

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Standalone Net Interest Income Grows By 9% YoY At ₹1,674 In...

Tata To Make iPhones For Global Markets In India, Acquires Wistron's India Operations For About...

Tata To Make iPhones For Global Markets In India, Acquires Wistron's India Operations For About...

SBI Life Quarterly Profit Flat At ₹380 Cr

SBI Life Quarterly Profit Flat At ₹380 Cr