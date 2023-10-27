Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 63,831.23, Nifty Above 19,000

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices on Friday ended the week on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 683.08 points or 1.08 per cent, to close at 63,831.23. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was rose by 202.45 points or 1.07 per cent to end the day at 19,059.70.

Nifty Bank gained 556.85 points or 1.32 per cent at 42,837.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, SBI, Tata Motors, and NTPC were among the top gainers. ITC, and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Coal India, SBI, and Adani Enterprises were among the major gainers, whereas UPL, Asian Paint, Hindalco, ITC, and BPCL were among the losers.

Markets on Friday Morning

The markets opened in green on Friday with Sensex at 63,486.62, up by 338.47 points and Nifty was at 18,943.20 with a jump of 85.90 points

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)