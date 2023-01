Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a positive note with Sensex hitting 61167.79 Nifty around 18200.

Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank were among the biggest Nifty gainers. However, losers included Titan Company, Asian Paints, Divis Labs, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp.