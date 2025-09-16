Bharti Airtel's Anti-Fraud Initiatives: 68.7% Decrease In Value Of Financial Losses, 14.3% Drop In Overall Cybercrime Incidents

File Image |

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Monday said its anti-fraud initiatives have led to a "significant decline" in cybercrime complaints, citing MHA-I4C data of 68.7 per cent decrease in the value of financial losses and a 14.3 per cent drop in overall cybercrime incidents on its network.

The data analysed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) - Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) compares key cybercrime indicators from September 2024 (a period prior to the launch of Airtel's Fraud and spam detection solution) with those from June 2025.

"Bharti Airtel today announced that its anti-fraud initiatives have resulted in a significant decline in cybercrime complaints, and that this has been further endorsed by recent information from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) - Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)," the Sunil Bharti-led telecom company said in a release.

According to the MHA-I4C, there has been a 68.7 per cent decline in the value of financial losses and a 14.3 per cent drop in overall cybercrime incidents on the Airtel network, the telco's release said, emphasising the efficacy of the company's fraud detection solution in curbing cybercrime.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, informed that in the past one year, the company's AI-powered network solutions have identified over 48.3 billion spam calls and blocked 3.2 lakh fraudulent links."However, we see this as small steps in a much larger fight. We will continue to innovate and invest heavily in this area until our networks are free of digital spam and scams," Vittal said.

