Mother Dairy Reduces Milk Price By ₹2/Litre, Ghee, Paneer & Ice Cream Also Get Cheaper

Mother Dairy Slashes Prices on Milk, Ghee, Paneer Before GST Cut.

New Delhi: Mother Dairy has announced a price cut of Rs 2 per liter on its packaged milk, giving consumers a big relief ahead of the festive season. The price of its 1-liter toned tetra pack milk has been reduced from Rs 77 to Rs 75, while the 450 ml pack will now cost Rs 32 instead of Rs 33. The company has also lowered the prices of other dairy items, including ghee, paneer, butter, and flavored milkshakes.

Price Cuts Come Ahead of New GST Rates

These changes come just before the new GST rates are set to take effect on September 22. On September 3, the Indian government announced a list of GST reforms that would reduce the tax burden on several essential items, including dairy products like milk, paneer, and butter. Although the new tax rates are yet to be implemented, Mother Dairy has already passed on the full benefit of the tax cuts to its customers.

Mother Dairy Passes on Full Tax Benefit

Mother Dairy stated that it is giving customers 100 percent of the benefit from the reduced GST, even before the official rollout. The company’s products mostly fall under either zero GST or the lowest slab of 5 percent, making the price cuts possible. This proactive step is part of the company’s commitment to providing better value to its customers.

New Lower Prices on Paneer and Milkshakes

Alongside milk, the prices of paneer have also been reduced. A 200g pack of paneer now costs Rs 92 instead of Rs 95, and a 400g pack is available for Rs 174, down from Rs 180. Even malai paneer has become cheaper, with the 200g pack now priced at Rs 97 instead of Rs 100. Flavored milkshakes have also seen a small drop, with the 180 ml pack now at Rs 28, reduced from Rs 30.

Butter and Ghee Prices Also Reduced

Butter and ghee prices have also been slashed. A 500g pack of butter now costs Rs 285, down from Rs 305, and a 100g pack is now Rs 58 instead of Rs 62. Ghee has seen notable price cuts too. A 1-liter carton of ghee now costs Rs 645 instead of Rs 675, while the 500 ml pack is down to Rs 330 from Rs 345. The 1-liter tin pack of ghee is now Rs 720, down from Rs 750.