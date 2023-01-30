Closing Bell: Indices end higher; Sensex gains 252 points, Nifty above 17600 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended higher, with Nifty above 17600.

The Sensex was up 252.11 points or 0.42% at 59583.01 and the Nifty was up 62.40 points or 0.35% at 17666.75.

Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, and HCL Technologies were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers included Power Grid Corporation, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, Larsen and Toubro, and IndusInd Bank.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex | Source: BSE

On the sectoral front, capital goods, metal, power and oil & gas down 1-5%, while information technology index up 1%.

The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices ended marginally lower.

