Closing Bell: Indices End Flat; Sensex At 65,945.47, Nifty Below 19,700

The benchmark indices on Tuesday ended the day on a flat note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 78.22 points or 0.12 percent, closed at 65,945.47. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 9.85points or 0.05 percent to end the day at 19,664.70.

Nifty Bank shed 141.90 points or 0.32 percent at 44,624.20.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, and TCs were among the top gainers. Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Kotak Bank, and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Eicher Motir, Hero MotoCorp, Nestle India, Baja Auto, and Tata Steel were among the major gainers whereas Cipla, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Adani Enterprises, and Infosys were among the losers.

Markets on Tuesday morning

The markets continued to trade flat on Tuesday morning with Sensex at 66,071.63, up by 47.94 points and Nifty was at 19,677.05 with a gain of 2.50 points.