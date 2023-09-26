Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 66,071.63, Nifty Below 19,700 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets continued to trade flat on Tuesday with Sensex at 66,071.63, up by 47.94 points and Nifty was at 19,677.05 with a gain of 2.50 points. Tata Steel, L&T, UltraTech Cement, Titan and JSW Steel were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Asian Paint, Kotak Bank, TCS, Hindustan Unilever and Axis Bank were among the losers.

Markets on Monday

The benchmark indices ended on a flat note on Monday. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 13.46 points to close at 66,022.61. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was flat at 19,674.55. Nifty Bank gained 154.05 points or 0.35 percent at 44,766.10.

Global markets

US markets closed higher on Monday on the back of increased shares of Amazon.com and the energy sector. The Dow Jones Industrial average gained 43.04 points to 34,006.88, the S&P 500 added 17.38 points at 4,337.44 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 59.51 points at 13,271.32.

The Asian stock markets were trading lower on Tuesday with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 241.87 points at 32,436.75 GIFT Nifty exchange was trading lower at 19,654 up by 74.50 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 134.17 points at 17,595.12 and South Korea's KOSPI slipped 27.78 points at 2,467.98.

Oil prices

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid concerns of lower demand due to high interest rates and tighter supply. Brent crude futures for November fell 11 cents at $93.18 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped to $89.67 per barrel with a fall of 1 cent.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened lower on Tuesday morning at 83.19 per dollar against Monday's close of 83.14.

