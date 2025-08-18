 CleanMax Files Draft Papers With Sebi To Raise ₹5,200 Crore Via IPO, Including ₹1,500 Crore Fresh Issue
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCleanMax Files Draft Papers With Sebi To Raise ₹5,200 Crore Via IPO, Including ₹1,500 Crore Fresh Issue

CleanMax Files Draft Papers With Sebi To Raise ₹5,200 Crore Via IPO, Including ₹1,500 Crore Fresh Issue

The proposed issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 1,500 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of shares valued at Rs 3,700 crore by promoters and an investor shareholder, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, a Commercial and Industrial (C&I) renewable energy provider, has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi. | File Pic

New Delhi: Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, a Commercial and Industrial (C&I) renewable energy provider, has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi, seeking approval to raise Rs 5,200 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The proposed issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 1,500 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of shares valued at Rs 3,700 crore by promoters and an investor shareholder, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

The OFS consists of the offloading of shares worth Rs 321.37 crore by founder Kuldeep Pratap Jain, Rs 1,970.83 crore by BGTF One Holdings (DIFC) Ltd, Rs 225.61 crore by KEMPINC LLP, Rs 991.94 crore by Augment India I Holdings, LLC, and Rs 190.25 crore by DSDG Holdings APS.

As per the draft papers filed on Saturday, proceeds from the fresh issue amounting to Rs 1,125 crore will be used to repay debt, while the balance will go towards general corporate purposes.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Read Also
Pakistan Lags Behind India, Bangladesh And Nepal As ILO Highlights Widest Gender Wage Gap In Region
article-image

The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 300 crore, which would proportionally reduce the fresh issue size.

Founded in 2010, CleanMax specialises in net zero and decarbonisation solutions for C&I customers. Its offerings include renewable power supply --wind, solar, hybrid-- energy services, and carbon credit solutions.

As of July 31, 2025, the company had 2.54 GW of operational capacity and 2.53 GW of contracted capacity, in addition to 5.07 GW of projects under advanced stage and under development.

The company serves clients across sectors such as data centres, AI and technology, cement, steel, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, real estate, and global capability centres. Its projects range from onsite installations at client facilities to offsite projects through bilateral power purchase agreements.

Read Also
Homegrown JSW Steel & POSCO Group Of South Korea Join Hands To Set Up 6 Million Tonnes Per Annum...
article-image

According to a Crisil report, CleanMax held a 12 per cent share of annual open access renewable energy capacity additions in the C&I market in FY24, with a strong presence in Gujarat and Karnataka. Its key clients include Equinix, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Cisco.

By March 2025, the company had established one of the widest geographical coverages for onsite solar in 21 Indian states and expanded operations internationally to the UAE, Thailand, and Bahrain. Its renewable energy plants in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka cater to leading technology customers.

Financially, CleanMax's revenue from operations rose 13 per cent to Rs 1,610.34 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,425.31 crore in FY24, while the company turned profitable, reporting a net profit of Rs 27.84 crore in FY25.

Axis Capital, JP Morgan India, BNP Paribas, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets, IIFL Capital Services, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities, BOB Capital Markets, and SBI Capital Markets have been appointed as the lead managers for the IPO.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cabinet Approves Airport At Kota-Bundi In Rajasthan For ₹1,507 Crore

Cabinet Approves Airport At Kota-Bundi In Rajasthan For ₹1,507 Crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Place GST Rate Overhaul Proposal On August 20

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Place GST Rate Overhaul Proposal On August 20

Banks Sanction ₹62,791 Crore To 2.75 Lakh Beneficiaries Under Stand-Up India Scheme

Banks Sanction ₹62,791 Crore To 2.75 Lakh Beneficiaries Under Stand-Up India Scheme

US Tariffs Unlikely To Hurt India’s Long-Term Growth, Says S&P After Sovereign Rating Upgrade

US Tariffs Unlikely To Hurt India’s Long-Term Growth, Says S&P After Sovereign Rating Upgrade

Air India To Procure SAF From IOCL’s Panipat Refinery, India’s First ISCC-CORSIA Certified...

Air India To Procure SAF From IOCL’s Panipat Refinery, India’s First ISCC-CORSIA Certified...