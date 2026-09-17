Classic Connect, Gold Flake Super Star Turn Costlier Again, Here’s How Much Smokers Will Now Have To Pay

Mumbai: ITC has raised cigarette prices again, making select variants of Classic Connect and Gold Flake Super Star more expensive after several revisions this year.

According to NDTV Profit, packets carrying the revised prices have started reaching dealers. The latest increase comes after higher taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products took effect from February 1.

Classic Connect Gets Costlier

A pack of 20 Classic Connect cigarettes now costs Rs 428, up from Rs 390. Buyers will have to pay Rs 38 more per pack, an increase of 9.74%.

The brand had already witnessed two price revisions in February. Its price first increased from Rs 300 to Rs 360 and was later raised to Rs 390 before the latest hike.

Gold Flake Price Jumps

Gold Flake Super Star has recorded a sharper percentage rise. A pack of 10 cigarettes is now priced at Rs 89, compared with Rs 79 earlier. The Rs 10 increase translates into a 12.66% jump.

Earlier, the price of the same pack had climbed from Rs 59 to Rs 70 before reaching Rs 79.

Higher Taxes Behind Hike

Cigarettes and several other tobacco products were moved to the 40% GST bracket from February 1. A new additional excise duty structure also came into force, increasing costs for manufacturers.

The additional duty on cigarettes ranges from Rs 2,050 to Rs 8,500 per 1,000 sticks, depending on their length and whether they have filters. This levy is charged over and above GST, placing a heavier tax burden on longer and filtered cigarettes.

Manufacturers are passing part of these increased costs to consumers through repeated retail price revisions.

Social Media Reacts

The latest hike drew mixed reactions online. Some users joked that inflation had made smoking more expensive, while others welcomed higher prices as a way to discourage tobacco consumption.

However, several users argued that price increases were unlikely to change smoking habits, saying regular smokers may continue buying cigarettes despite the additional burden on their household budgets and daily spending.