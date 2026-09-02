Illegal Vape Trade Busted Near Hiranandani Meadows In Thane, Foreign Cigarettes And Nicotine Products Worth ₹88,000 Seized | Representational Image

Thane: The Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane Police has uncovered an illegal trade in banned electronic cigarettes operating under the guise of a local betel nut shop (paan tapri) near Hiranandani Meadows Circle. Contraband comprising foreign-made cigarettes and nicotine-containing e-cigarettes valued at ₹88,000 was confiscated during the raid, and a case has been registered against 35-year-old shop operator Anil Ravi Karkare at the Chitalasar Police Station.

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​Acting on a tip-off that banned e-cigarettes were being illicitly sold near Sachin Paan Shop at Hiranandani Meadows Circle, a police team under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Shailesh Salvi and Assistant Police Inspector Bhushan Kapadnis laid a trap in the area on Monday evening.

​"Samples from the seized contraband have been sealed, and the remaining stash has been secured as evidence. A case has been registered at Chitalasar Police Station under Sections 4 and 7 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, and further investigation is underway," confirmed an official attached to the operation.

​During the operation, officers intercepted Karkare while he was carrying a khaki box. A search of the package yielded foreign-made cigarettes of the ESSESE brand valued at ₹21,800, alongside nicotine-infused e-cigarettes from popular brands including IGET, Elf Bar Raya D1, Lost Mary, and Yoto Lens, valued at ₹66,000.