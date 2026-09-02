CJP Flags Alleged Poor Conditions At Nagpur Government School: ‘Liquor Is Allowed Inside Premises, But Inspecting It Raises Security Concerns?’ - VIDEO |

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has raised serious concerns regarding Nagpur government schools, as reports suggest that intoxicants like liquor and drugs are being consumed on the school premises.

Taking to its X (formerly Twitter) account, the CJP stated, “Liquor is allowed inside schools, but inspecting it raises Security Concerns?” The party has further claimed that people were seen consuming drugs and other intoxicants on the school premises.

Shocking Conditions of government Schools in Nagpur🚨



Liquor is allowed inside school, but inspecting it raises Security Concerns?



People have been seen consuming drugs and other intoxicants on the school premises.



And if that wasn’t enough,

- Dirty washrooms that can barely… pic.twitter.com/KsCKsufb4R — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) September 2, 2026

In the post, pictures of alcohol bottles were seen, while visuals of school washrooms were also captured, which are in a horrible state, along with poor classroom infrastructure and cracked roofs.

CJP flags lack of facilities

During its inspection at the school, the party members found that the school lacks basic facilities, including poor infrastructure, no drinking water facility and dirty washrooms that can barely be used.

The party has further alleged that students from different classes are forced to sit in other classes due to a lack of classrooms. “Even 7th std students still haven’t received their 5th mark sheets,” the post read.

The party, further urging the authorities to fix the issues at the school, questioned, “How are we supposed to send our children to a school in such conditions?”

‘School Thik Karo’ campaign

Meanwhile, the inspection at the Nagpur school follows as part of the statewide ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign launched by CJP to persuade the government authorities to take action in such schools and fix the issues.

Moreover, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who has been visiting schools as part of the drive, has claimed that several government schools across the state are in poor condition and lack basic facilities.

Expired products allegedly found

Subsequently, Dipke, in his recent visit to one of the schools in the state, has claimed that the school’s kitchen had been using expired products and masalas in the food that was reportedly being served to the kids.

Expired food items are being used to feed children in Govt Schools. Would those sitting in power feed the same food to their own children?



And if exposing this means FIRs against us, then please do. We won’t stop exposing the truth.#SchoolThikKaro pic.twitter.com/EvxIDEH4DT — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 29, 2026

In a post on his X account, Dipke questioned the government: Would those sitting in power feed the same food to their own children? In his post, Dipke has even asserted that "if exposing this means FIRs against us, then please do. We won’t stop exposing the truth."

Following the visit and subsequent exposure of the school conditions across the state, the campaign has attracted widespread attention. As the drive continues, it is worth noting how many such incidents are awaiting to be revealed.