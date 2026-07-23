Cipla Posts ₹785.55 Crore Consolidated Net Profit In Q1 FY27, Revenue Rises To ₹7,119.28 Crore

Mumbai: Cipla Limited on Thursday announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, reporting a net profit of ₹785.55 crore. This represents a substantial rise compared to the ₹542.51 crore reported in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹7,119.28 crore. This is an increase from ₹6,541.20 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit After Tax

The consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter was ₹785.55 crore, a notable jump from ₹542.51 crore in the preceding quarter. Compared to the year-ago quarter (Q1 FY26), net profit decreased from ₹1,291.61 crore.

Total Income and Expenses

Cipla’s total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹7,330.18 crore, up from ₹6,689.36 crore in the previous quarter. Total consolidated expenses for the period were ₹6,248.25 crore.

Exceptional Items

In the quarter ended 31 March 2026, the company reported an exceptional item loss of ₹275.91 crore, as detailed in Note 6 of the financial statements. This item contributed to the lower profit figure in the preceding quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹9.77. This figure is higher than the ₹6.87 reported for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Share Capital Increase

The paid-up equity share capital increased to ₹161.57 crore during the quarter. This increase was due to the allotment of 54,903 equity shares and 7,782 equity shares pursuant to ESOS 2013-A and Cipla ESAR Scheme 2021, respectively.

Labour Codes Impact

Effective 21 November 2025, the company recognised an incremental gratuity liability of ₹275.91 crore. This was due to the consolidation of existing labour legislations into new labour codes.

Impairment of Associates

During the quarter and year ended 31 March 2026, the group recorded an impairment of ₹42.02 crore in the financial results. This impairment was in respect of associates due to changes in business conditions and market dynamics.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.