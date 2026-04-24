Cipla Secures U.S. FDA Approval For First AB-Rated Inhaler For Patients With Breathing Difficulties

Cipla has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol, the first AB-rated generic equivalent of Ventolin HFA. |

Mumbai/Warren: Cipla is sharpening its position in the U.S. respiratory segment with a key regulatory win that opens up a large and competitive inhalation therapy market.

Secures Key Approval

Cipla, through its wholly owned subsidiary Cipla USA Inc., has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol, 90 mcg per actuation. The approval marks the first AB-rated generic equivalent of Ventolin HFA, a widely used inhaler marketed by GlaxoSmithKline, positioning Cipla strongly in a critical therapeutic category.

Targets Large Market

The approved product is indicated for treating or preventing bronchospasm in adults and children aged four years and above, including exercise-induced conditions. According to data cited in the release, the U.S. albuterol inhalation market is valued at approximately $1.5 billion, offering a sizeable commercial opportunity as Cipla prepares for its planned launch in the first half of FY 2026-27.

Strengthens Respiratory Portfolio

Company leadership views the approval as a milestone in expanding its respiratory franchise. Managing Director and Global CEO Achin Gupta highlighted that the development reflects Cipla’s scientific and regulatory strength in complex inhalation products, with a continued focus on building a differentiated global portfolio centered on lung health and patient outcomes.

Boosts Manufacturing Footprint

The product will be manufactured at Cipla’s dedicated inhalation facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, reinforcing its U.S.-based production capabilities. Cipla North America CEO Marc Falkin indicated that scaling up volumes from this facility will support supply resilience while enhancing access to essential respiratory treatments for patients.

Cipla’s vertically integrated inhalation platform underpins this launch, aligning with its strategy to invest in advanced respiratory therapies and strengthen its presence in regulated markets. The approval also complements its existing portfolio of generics in the albuterol segment, including equivalents of both Ventolin HFA and Proventil HFA. With this approval, Cipla is set to deepen its foothold in the U.S. generics space, leveraging manufacturing strength and regulatory expertise to capture growth in respiratory therapies.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on Cipla Limited’s official press release dated April 23, 2026, and does not include external analysis or independent verification.