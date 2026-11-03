Cineline India Sees Profitability Under Pressure In Q2 FY27, Net Profit Drops 17% To ₹4.63 Crore Despite Healthy 12% Revenue Growth

Cineline India |

Mumbai: Cineline India Limited, which operates the MovieMax cinema chain, reported a 16.6 per cent year-on-year decline in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹4.63 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with ₹5.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's total revenue increased 12 per cent to ₹71.70 crore from ₹63.99 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its investor release filed with the stock exchanges on November 2. The financial figures were presented on a pre-Ind AS basis.

EBITDA Rises 11% In Q2 FY27

Cineline reported EBITDA of ₹11.60 crore during the September quarter, compared with ₹10.42 crore in the year-ago period, representing growth of 11.3 per cent. However, the EBITDA margin declined marginally to 16.2 per cent from 16.3 per cent. Cash PAT, defined by the company as PAT plus depreciation, stood at ₹9.15 crore, compared with ₹9.43 crore in Q2 FY26.

H1 FY27 Profit Declines 7%

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Cineline reported total revenue of ₹131.73 crore, up 19 per cent from ₹110.72 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA increased 32 per cent to ₹17.65 crore from ₹13.36 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 13.4 per cent from 12.1 per cent. However, PAT declined to ₹4.97 crore from ₹5.33 crore, representing a fall of approximately 7 per cent.

Box Office And Food Collections Rise

The company reported net box office collections of ₹44.78 crore during Q2 FY27, up 12 per cent year-on-year. Net food and beverage collections increased 16 per cent to ₹20.94 crore. Cinema admissions stood at 20.1 lakh, compared with 19.9 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year.m The average ticket price increased to ₹257 from ₹230, while spending per head rose to ₹109 from ₹95.

MovieMax Expands Cinema Network

Cineline reported 22 operational cinemas with 86 screens across 14 cities and more than 20,630 seats. The company also announced the launch of a MovieMax multiplex at Metro World Mall in Gurugram.

Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Ashish Kanakia attributed the company's revenue growth to a healthy mix of English, Hindi and regional film releases. The company identified expansion into southern markets and an asset-light operations and management model among its strategic priorities.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.