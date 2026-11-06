Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Delivers Stellar Q2 FY27 Numbers, Profit Climbs To ₹1,520 Crore As Consolidated Income Breaches ₹11,000 Crore

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings |

Mumbai: Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited reported a 25.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹1,520 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, supported by expanding lending operations. The Murugappa Group financial services holding company had recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,214 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Income Growth

Consolidated total income increased 18.8% to ₹11,388 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹9,589 crore in the year-ago quarter. The stronger earnings performance reflected growth across the group's financial services operations, although individual businesses reported contrasting profitability trends. Consolidated profit growth exceeded income expansion during the reporting period.

Standalone Performance

On a standalone basis, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings reported total income of ₹31 crore, compared with ₹30.07 crore in Q2 FY26. This represented approximately 3.1% year-on-year growth. Standalone profit after tax stood at ₹27.89 crore for the September quarter.

Lending Momentum

Subsidiary Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited reported disbursements of ₹35,872 crore during Q2 FY27. The figure represented a robust 47% increase, highlighting significant expansion in lending activity. The disbursement growth remained a key operational development within the group's diversified financial services portfolio.

Insurance Performance

Meanwhile, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company recorded gross written premium of ₹4,618 crore during the first half of FY27. However, the general insurance subsidiary reported a post-tax loss of ₹120 crore for the September quarter. The contrasting performance highlighted differences between the group's lending and insurance businesses.

Business Outlook

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings' September-quarter results demonstrated stronger consolidated profitability alongside substantial lending growth. Going forward, investors will monitor loan disbursements, asset quality, funding costs and the insurance subsidiary's profitability. Sustaining earnings momentum while managing risks across its financial services businesses will remain important.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice.

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