Cholamandalam Investment Profit Rises 46% To ₹1,656.22 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (CIFCL) announced on Monday a significant rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹1,656.22 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27. This marks a 46% increase compared to ₹1,137.83 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated total income for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹8,956.68 crore, showing a 22% growth from ₹7,353.09 crore in Q1 FY26. Consolidated revenue from operations also increased by 22% to ₹8,856.29 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹7,266.80 crore in the prior year's same quarter.

Expense Management

Consolidated total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹6,734.61 crore, up from ₹5,821.82 crore in Q1 FY26. Consolidated finance costs for Q1 FY27 amounted to ₹4,007.37 crore, rising from ₹3,468.06 crore in Q1 FY26.

Asset Under Management

CIFCL's aggregate assets under management (AUM) reached ₹2,54,392 crore as of 30 June 2026, registering a 23% year-on-year growth. This is up from ₹2,07,663 crore as of 30 June 2025.

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Earnings Per Share

The consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 was ₹19.40, a 43% increase compared to ₹13.53 in Q1 FY26. Consolidated diluted EPS was ₹19.33 for the quarter, up from ₹13.50 in the same period last year.

Capital Adequacy

The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) as of 30 June 2026 was 19.81%, exceeding the regulatory requirement of 15%. Tier-I Capital stood at 14.81%.

Fund Raising

The company approved fund raising through the issuance of secured and/or unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to ₹55,000 crore in one or more tranches on a private placement basis.

The Board also noted that 1,37,000 Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) were converted into 98,74,127 equity shares up to 30 June 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.