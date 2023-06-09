 Chola Inv Finance Allots 51,070 Equity Shares As Employee Stock Option
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co Ltd has today announced the allotment of 51,070 equity shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

As per the regulatory filings, the company will be applying for the final listing of the above shares on NSE and BSE to complete the rest of the issue formalities.

Cholamandalam Investment and Fin Co Ltd Shares

The shares of Cholafin on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,062.90, up by 0.12 per cent.

