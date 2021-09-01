Chennai-based TVS Motor Company sales up 1% in August at 2,90,694 units

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported a 1 per cent increase in total sales at 2,90,694 units in August 2021.

The company had posted a total sales of 2,87,398 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Co said in a regulatory filing.

Total two-wheelers sales were lower at 2,74,313 units last month, as against sales of 2,77,226 units in August 2020, it added.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,79,999 units in August 2021 as compared to 2,18,338 units in the year-ago month, down 18 per cent, the company said.

"With pandemic restrictions easing and the festive season soon approaching, we expect the retails to improve significantly in the coming months," it added.

Motorcycle sales last month were at 1,33,789 units as compared to 1,19,878 units in August 2020, while scooter sales stood at 87,059 units as against sales of 87,044 units in August 2020, it added.

The company said its production and sales of premium two-wheelers were severely affected due to the shortage of semiconductors, which are key components of electronics parts.

Total exports last month grew by 61 per cent at 1,09,927 units as against 68,347 units in August 2020.

Two-wheeler exports witnessed a growth of 60 per cent at 94,314 units in August as against 58,888 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

"The demand in the export market continues to be robust, and container availability is improving. We are optimistic of further improvement in container availability in the coming months," it added.

In the three-wheeler segment, TVS Motor Co said its sales last month were at 16,381 units, a growth of 61 per cent over 10,172 units registered in August 2020.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 05:08 PM IST