 Silver Economy To Soar To New Heights With Surging Elderly Population
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSilver Economy To Soar To New Heights With Surging Elderly Population

Silver Economy To Soar To New Heights With Surging Elderly Population

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare-led 'Population Projection' July 2020 report, the elderly population (60 years and above) in the country is projected to more than double from 100 million in 2011 to 230 million by 2036.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: With an increasing population of senior citizens in India, the silver economy is set for a rapid expansion and growth, said the government on Tuesday. 'Silver economy’ is an economy driven by goods and services designed to meet the needs of the elderly, typically those over 50 years of age.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare-led 'Population Projection' July 2020 report, the elderly population (60 years and above) in the country is projected to more than double from 100 million in 2011 to 230 million by 2036. The 2021 Longitudinal Ageing Study of India (LASI) reveals that 12 per cent of India’s population comprises elderly individuals, a proportion projected to rise to 319 million by 2050, growing at an annual rate of approximately 3 per cent.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Senior Citizens Group Demands Focus On Silver Economy,...
article-image

This rapid demographic transition offers tremendous growth potential for health and wellness-focused enterprises. It includes support that prioritises family and community-led initiatives while ensuring financial security, digital literacy training, long-term care insurance, digital healthcare access, assistive technologies, and engagement platforms are crucial for effectively integrating older adults into the silver economy.

“India's silver economy is valued at approximately Rs 73,000 crore in 2024, with projections indicating substantial multi-fold growth in the years ahead. Research identifies senior citizens, along with professionals in the 45 to 64 age bracket, as the 'wealthiest age cohort' globally,” the statement said. “This burgeoning silver economy creates substantial opportunities for businesses and organisations dedicated to addressing the needs and preferences of the elderly demographic.

FPJ Shorts
Cabinet Approves Terms Of Reference For 8th Central Pay Commission
Cabinet Approves Terms Of Reference For 8th Central Pay Commission
Delhi Likely To Get Its 1st Artificial Rain Soon After Cloud Seeding Process Completes As AQI Remains 'Very Poor'
Delhi Likely To Get Its 1st Artificial Rain Soon After Cloud Seeding Process Completes As AQI Remains 'Very Poor'
Baseer Ali REACTS To Malti Chahar Questioning His Sexuality In Bigg Boss 19: 'My Family Is Upset'—EXCLUSIVE
Baseer Ali REACTS To Malti Chahar Questioning His Sexuality In Bigg Boss 19: 'My Family Is Upset'—EXCLUSIVE
Kenya: Small Plane Crashes In Kwale, 12 Foreign Tourists Feared Dead - VIDEO
Kenya: Small Plane Crashes In Kwale, 12 Foreign Tourists Feared Dead - VIDEO
Read Also
Turning Complex Data Into Clarity: Reporting And Dashboard Innovation
article-image

The market is poised for rapid expansion both domestically and internationally, presenting considerable scope for innovation and development within this sector,” it added. Meanwhile, in a bid to tackle the challenges encountered by the elderly population, the government has undertaken numerous initiatives, policies, and action plans.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) serves as the nodal ministry entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the welfare of senior citizens in India. Key initiatives promoting the care, well-being, and dignity of senior citizens include the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), the Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens (IPSrC), and the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana.

Further, the government has also constituted a dedicated helpline toll-free number 14567, a Senior Care Ageing Growth Engine (SAGE) Portal, Senior Able Citizens for Re-Employment in Dignity (SACRED) Portal, Geriatric Caregivers Training, and the Ayushman Bharat –Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) to boost the health and well-being of the elderly in the country.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Pharma Sector Witnesses Robust Deal Momentum Valued At $3.5 Billion In Q3 2025

Indian Pharma Sector Witnesses Robust Deal Momentum Valued At $3.5 Billion In Q3 2025

Power Shift In Tata Trusts, Noel Tata-Led Faction Ousts Ratan Tata’s Confidant Mehli Mistry Amid...

Power Shift In Tata Trusts, Noel Tata-Led Faction Ousts Ratan Tata’s Confidant Mehli Mistry Amid...

Government To Sell ₹32,000 Cr Worth Of Bonds, Auction On October 31; Safe & Fixed-Return...

Government To Sell ₹32,000 Cr Worth Of Bonds, Auction On October 31; Safe & Fixed-Return...

Global Private Equity Investment Hit $1.5 Trillion Despite Slowdown In Deal Activity

Global Private Equity Investment Hit $1.5 Trillion Despite Slowdown In Deal Activity

Vedanta’s Sterlite Electric IPO Put On Hold By SEBI, Five Other Companies Including Milky Mist &...

Vedanta’s Sterlite Electric IPO Put On Hold By SEBI, Five Other Companies Including Milky Mist &...