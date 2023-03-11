Check how to get a zero down payment bike loan |

Two-wheeler loans are popular financing options for individuals looking to purchase a new or second-hand bike. However, it may not always be feasible to make an upfront down payment. Zero down payment bike loans are a good choice in such situations. They allow borrowers to repay the entire loan amount in instalments and do not ask for any payment upfront.

Sounds useful? Let us explore the attractive prospect of a zero down payment bike loan.

Tips to get a zero down payment bike loan

Below are some steps that you must follow if you wish to obtain a zero down payment bike loan in India:

Know your credit score: Checking your credit score is crucial before applying for a loan. It helps you to assess your eligibility for the loan. It is important to note that a low credit score will mean a high bike loan interest rate and less favourable terms. Thus, checking beforehand will allow you to improve it before applying for a loan.





Look for financial institutions that offer zero down payment bike loans: The next step after checking your credit score is to look for lenders that offer zero down payment bike loans. Several banks, NBFCs, and online lenders offer such loans with varying terms, eligibility criteria, and interest rates. Once you have a list of lenders, compare them based on bike loan interest rates and other factors to finalise the best offer.





Get your documents in order: The lender will require certain documents to approve a zero down payment bike loan. While the list of documents varies from lender to lender, it typically includes proof of identity, address proof, income statement, and employment proof. Some other requirements may be bank statements, IT returns, and other financial documents. Gathering these documents before applying for a loan ensures smooth processing.





Fill out the loan application: Once you have identified the lender and collected the documents, the next step is to fill out the application form for the loan. This can be done either online or at the branch of the financial institution. After submitting the form with the requisite documents, the lender will review the application and take a decision. They may also ask for additional information or documents if required.





Wait for the lender’s decision: The lender will consider multiple aspects and decide to approve or reject your loan. If the application gets approved, they will provide a loan offer with details, including the loan amount, interest rate, and repayment details. Carefully read this offer to understand the terms and conditions, and accept only if you are completely satisfied. Do not apply for too many loans at a time. Select one lender and stick to it till you get an answer.





Finalise the bike: You may have shortlisted bikes even before applying for the loan. Once the loan is approved, it is time to finalise the bike. These loans can fund both new and second-hand bikes. Hence, you can choose based on your budget and preferences.





Complete the loan process: After selecting the bike, you will need to complete the loan process by signing the loan agreement and other relevant documents. The lender will then disburse the loan amount to the bike dealer or seller. You will need to make the EMI payments based on the repayment schedule.

Important points to remember regarding zero down payment bike loans

Eligibility criteria: Eligibility criteria for zero down payment bike loans vary based on the lender. Some common criteria include a minimum age, income, credit score, and employment status. Most lenders mention the criteria on their website; for others, you can access it through their loan representatives.





Zero down payment bike loan interest rates: While zero down payment loans do not require any advance lump sum payment, the rate of interest is relatively higher. It is thus important to research well, compare offerings from various lenders, and opt for a loan that seems most favourable.





Loan tenure : The loan tenure affects the instalment amount as well as the total cost of the loan. Carefully consider the tenure before signing the document and make a choice based on your budget and affordability.





Additional fees: Apart from the applicable interest, there may also be additional fees associated with a zero down payment bike loan. This includes processing fees, prepayment penalties, and late payment fees. Read the loan agreement carefully and understand all the fees before accepting the loan offer.





Insurance requirements: Many lenders require borrowers to purchase two-wheeler insurance as a pre-requisite for approving the loan. You must factor in the cost of insurance when comparing the total cost of the loan to make a more informed choice.

Final Word

A zero down payment bike loan can be a good idea to fund your bike purchase, but you must consider all the aspects carefully before signing the contract. Compare different lenders and plans. Take a decision based on the loan tenure, total cost of the loan, additional charges, repayment structure, and other terms and conditions. This will help you get the most suitable deal for your needs.

