ChatGPT's email scares client, helps design firm CEO secure payment

ChatGPT's email scares client, helps design firm CEO secure payment

Isenberg could've sent another email, which would've been ignored like the rest, or hired an expensive lawyer to send a notice.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 06:09 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Pixabay
The only thing more frustrating than an annoying client, is the one who doesn't pay on time, especially those who go silent when it's time to clear dues. The dystopian idea of AI taking over the world has often been used to create scary scenarios in scifi movies, but today ChatGPT is the most fascinating manifestation of AI in everyday life. It has even doubled up for recovery agents, to help a CEO secure payment from an elusive client through a strongly worded email.

Design firm CEO Greg Isenberg was asked by his staff to intervene when a mainstream brand which they worked for suddenly cut off communication. The brand owed Isenberg's firm more than $100,000 for their services, and complete silence from a client landed them in a dilemma. Isenberg could've sent another email, which would've been ignored like the rest, or hired an expensive lawyer to send a notice.

But instead he took a chance with ChatGPT and asked the AI to write a letter on his behalf. The generative tool came up with a scary email, warning the client of serious legal consequences and impact on their credit ratings.

This was successful in prompting a quick response from the client, who soon cleared the payment to Isenberg. All this was done without spending anything on legal fees or other expenses.

