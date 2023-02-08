Google's answer to ChatGPT fumbles, gives inaccurate response in online ad

ChatGPT being touted as a replacement for Google search due to its human-like responses, has triggered a response from the tech giant in the form of AI chatbot Bard. Based on Google's previous language processor LaMDA, rumoured to have gone sentient and acting on its own, Bard has been rolled out for a select few. But as Google scrambles to counter ChatGPT integrated into Microsoft's Bing, Bard seems to have fumbled under pressure.

Bard is an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA. Built using our large language models and drawing on information from the web, it’s a launchpad for curiosity and can help simplify complex topics → https://t.co/fSp531xKy3 pic.twitter.com/JecHXVmt8l — Google (@Google) February 6, 2023

Google's AI, which supposedly sources information in real time, gave an inaccurate answer to a question on the James Webb Space Telescope. It incorrectly mentions the JWST as the first one to click pictures of an exoplanet, which is outside Earth's solar system. The fact is that the Very Large Telescope at the European Southen Observatory, was the first to capture exoplanets on camera in 2004.

The ad with the flawed answer, pitching Bard as a launchpad for curiosity, has been seen by almost nine lakh people so far. Google hasn't commented on the mix up as of now, but the ad raises questions about Bard's ability to counter ChatGPT. It has been claimed that Bard has an edge over ChatGPT, since the former can collect real time data, while the latter depends on a data updated till 2021.

