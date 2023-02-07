ChatGPT vs Bard: Here's how Google's AI can deliver better results

Photo: Pinterest

ChatGPT is said to have triggered a code red at Google, by answering questions in a more detailed manner. The tech giant Google is currently laying off employees to cut costs and its profits have dropped 34 per cent because of lower ad revenues. As Microsoft is now integrating ChatGPT into its search engine Bing, Google has deployed Bard to counter the language processing AI.

ChatGPT has gained popularity as a technology which can also write exams, assignments, essays, poetry and can also pen down thoughts of historical personalities. The app created by Elon Musk-backed OpenAI has been trending for months, so the question is can Bard break its spell over netizens?

Here's are features that can allow Bard to take an edge over ChatGPT

Backed by Google's dominance in online search, Bard can collect data from the web in real time. This is a significant upgrade to ChatGPT which only gets its information from a database, which has bene updated till 2021.

This means that if a user needs an assignment or wants a breakdown of statistics till now, ChatGPT will lag behind by more than a year, while Bard will provide accurate results.

Is it Google's first attempt?

As compared to its own predecessor LaMDA, Bard is relatively lightweight, so that it becomes easy to access and to use for netizens. An engineer had even stoked controversy after describing LaMDA as sentient and capable of acting on its own last year.

What remains to be seen?

Bard will require less power and offer more speed, but Google hasn't clarified how it will filter out abusive content. This aspect will be in focus, since ChatGPT has been found responding with stereotypical racist and sexist content.

Concerns about ChatGPT also include risks such as its use for cheating and the possibility that hackers can write codes using AI to execute cyber attacks. If Bard can provide better cybersecurity, it can emerge as a stable player against the trending ChatGPT.