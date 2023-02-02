OpenAI launches ChatGPT Plus with more features; costs $20 per month | Image: OpenAI (Representative)

OpenAI, owned by Microsoft, has unveiled its premium subscription plan for ChatGPT, an AI that can generate text and write like humans.

The new ChatGPT Plus subscription package will cost $20 per month, and members will get a lot of advantages.

The premium account includes advantages like priority access to new features and updates as well as open access to ChatGPT even during peak hours.

Available in US

"ChatGPT Plus is available to the customers in the United States, and we will begin the process of inviting people from our waitlist over the coming weeks," said the company in a statement late on Wednesday.

"We plan to expand access and support to additional countries and regions soon. By offering this subscription pricing, we will be able to help support free access availability to as many people as possible," OpenAI added.

ChatGPT was thrown open for public use late last year.

We're piloting ChatGPT Plus, a $20/mo subscription for faster response times and reliability during peak hours: https://t.co/ZDK37w9MIs — Greg Brockman (@gdb) February 1, 2023

"Since then, millions of people have given us feedback, we've made several important updates and we've seen users find value across a range of professional use-cases, including drafting and editing content, brainstorming ideas, programming help, and learning new topics," said the company.

The company will soon launch the (ChatGPT API waitlist), and "we are actively exploring options for lower-cost plans, business plans, and data packs for more availability".

How to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus

Right now, the ChatGPT Plus subscription plan will only be available for customers in the US market.

You can fill out the ChatGPT Plus Google Doc form to join the waiting list and OpenAI will start inviting people to subscribe to the ChatGPT Plus service.

New AI tools upcoming

A new tool that can identify between text produced by humans and text produced by artificial intelligence (AI) has also been released by OpenAI.

Microsoft has disclosed a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI in the meanwhile.

With inputs from Agencies.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)