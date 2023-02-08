ChatGPT now empowers Microsoft search engine Bing | File/ Representative image

Following the release of Google's Bard, Microsoft announces the new version of its search engine Bing that now will have the latest artificial intelligence technology ChatGPT, which has taken the world by storm.

This move by Microsoft may soon turn out to be the biggest threat to Google, which, till date, has been able to hold on to its dominance in web search. This updated version of Bing marks the beginning of the AI arms race between the top 2 tech giants. Keeping this in mind, Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, said on Tuesday, "The race starts today."

What new features will Bing offer?

The latest version of Bing will respond with more than just links. IT will offer more detailed answers instead of just showing the relevant links. Bing users will now not only be able to search for something, but they can also have a conversation with the bot, which will give you better replies that are more tailored to your preferences. The right side of your search page will now show more contextual answers with the addition of limited searches for each individual.

According to Microsoft, Bing is going to use OpenAI technology that is more advanced than the ChatGPT that the company released last year. These features are also expected to be incorporated into Microsoft's Edge web browser.

Until now, it was believed that ChatGPT was using an older knowledge base, which meant that it could not give the current updates. But with the use of this updated version of Bing, Microsoft may seem to be ahead of its other competitors.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT, which was developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI, went viral quickly on the Internet. The chatbot uses deep learning techniques to generate human-like responses to search requests. Nadella believed this integration will change the functioning and results of online search and interactions with many other softwares.

Micosoft invesment in OpenAI

Microsoft has long been investing in OpenAI and the artificial intelligence sector. Last month, the company announced that it would be collaborating with OpenAI on a multibillion dollar investment.

Additionally, the company has also announced a premium tier of Microsoft Teams that will have ChatGPT and a new feature that automatically generates notes and highlights of meetings.