Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: Indian Business Leaders Congratulate ISRO For Historic Achievement

From the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota to the 40-day journey, the Chandrayaan 3 mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully landed on the moon's southern pole, positioning India as the fourth nation to execute a soft landing on the lunar terrain, following the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union. The Vikram lander successfully touched down on the lunar surface at precisely 6.04 PM IST on August 23.

Business leaders from across India have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to applaud ISRO for the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3. Their tweets express admiration for this remarkable achievement, showcasing the international recognition of India's accomplishment in space exploration.

Anand Gopal Mahindra, Indian billionaire businessman, and the chairman of Mahindra Group, taking on X posted, "From the dawn of humankind we have gazed at the moon and let it work its magic on our minds. The moon turned us into dreamers. Today, magic & science merge and having the moon in our grasp will spark new dreams in the minds of 1.4 billion Indians. Jai Hind."

The Aditya Birla group, congratulating the successful land tweeted, "A much awaited moment for every Indian. Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft landing is a significant moment for all of us. Congratulations to everyone."

Gautam Adani, Indian billionaire industrialist and founder of Adani Group on X posted, "Congratulations, @isro! You are indeed the pride of the nation. A country's ability to execute space missions reflects her confidence and this is India's time. A historic moment for our 1.4 billion citizens as our nation's orbits continue to expand. Jai Hind."

Anil Agarwal Founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited tweeted,

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Indian technology entrepreneur and founder chairman, managing director of One97 Communications on X posted

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 with primary objectives to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface landing for roving exploration and conducting on-site scientific experiments.

