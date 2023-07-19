CG Power and Industrial Solutions Appoints Ajay Jain As Vice President, Transformer Business | Representational Image

CG Power and Industrial Solutions appoints Ajay Jain as the Vice President, Transformer Business in the category of senior management, the company announced through an exchange filing. He will be heading the Transformer Business of the company.

Ajay Jain is a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Power Systems from Punjabi University (Gold Medal with Honours) and has 28 years of experience in Transformer business with large organisations such as Hitachi Energy, GE, Alstom, and ABB.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions ESOPs

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on June 30 allotted 33,000 shares at stock options.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions shares

The shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Wednesday morning at 9:42 am IST were trading at Rs 422.50, down by 0.024 per cent.