 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Appoints Ajay Jain As Vice President, Transformer Business
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCG Power and Industrial Solutions Appoints Ajay Jain As Vice President, Transformer Business

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Appoints Ajay Jain As Vice President, Transformer Business

Ajay Jain is a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Power Systems from Punjabi University and has 28 years of experience in Transformer business with large organisations such as Hitachi Energy, GE, Alstom, and ABB.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Appoints Ajay Jain As Vice President, Transformer Business | Representational Image

CG Power and Industrial Solutions appoints Ajay Jain as the Vice President, Transformer Business in the category of senior management, the company announced through an exchange filing. He will be heading the Transformer Business of the company.

Ajay Jain is a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Power Systems from Punjabi University (Gold Medal with Honours) and has 28 years of experience in Transformer business with large organisations such as Hitachi Energy, GE, Alstom, and ABB.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions ESOPs

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on June 30 allotted 33,000 shares at stock options.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions shares

The shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Wednesday morning at 9:42 am IST were trading at Rs 422.50, down by 0.024 per cent.

Read Also
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Allots 33,000 Shares As Stock Options
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

L&T Technology Services Wins $50 Million Hi-Tech Deal

L&T Technology Services Wins $50 Million Hi-Tech Deal

Bikaji Foods International Acquires Bhujialalji For ₹5.10 Cr

Bikaji Foods International Acquires Bhujialalji For ₹5.10 Cr

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Appoints Ajay Jain As Vice President, Transformer Business

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Appoints Ajay Jain As Vice President, Transformer Business

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Mahindra CIE Automotive Net Profit Jumps To ₹117.1 Cr; Network18 Net Loss...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Mahindra CIE Automotive Net Profit Jumps To ₹117.1 Cr; Network18 Net Loss...

Opening Bell: Markets Open At Record High; Sensex Touches 67,008.59, Nifty At 19,804.45

Opening Bell: Markets Open At Record High; Sensex Touches 67,008.59, Nifty At 19,804.45