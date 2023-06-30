CG Power and Industrial Solutions Allots 33,000 Shares As Stock Options | Representational Image

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Friday allotted 33,000 shares of Rs 2 each to eligible employees at an exercise price of Rs 156.20 each. The stocks were allocated under the ESOP 2021 scheme.

These equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Post the allotment the paid-up equity shares of the company increased to Rs 3,05,44,64,388 from earlier 3,05,43,98,388 consisting of 1,52,72,32,194 shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions shares

The shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Friday closed at Rs 377, up by 0.68 per cent.