Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Week At 64,705.74, Nifty At 19,185.55 After Reaching Lifetime High | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sensex went up by 803.14 points to settle at 64,718.56 and Nifty was up 213.45 points at 19,185.55 to end the week. Both the indices reached lifetime high on Friday with Sensex at 64,768.58 and Nifty at 19,201.70.

Among the Sensex, M&M, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, TCS, Sun Pharma were top gainers while Adani Ports, Divis Labs, Apollo Hospital, Bajaj Auto, Grasim were the losers.

IndusInd, Maruti, Power Grid including seven other Nifty stocks hit 52-week high.

Also, all four frontline indices Sensex, Nifty, Nifty Bank and Midcap ended the day at record close.