Century Plyboards Reports 25% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Up 49% In Q4 FY26

Mumbai: Century Plyboards (India) Ltd reported strong consolidated earnings growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by higher demand across plywood, laminate and MDF businesses.

Revenue from operations rose 25 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,492 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,198 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit increased 49 percent to Rs 79.4 crore compared to Rs 53.2 crore a year ago. Profit before tax stood at Rs 104 crore against Rs 81.7 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue increased 10.5 percent from Rs 1,350 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while quarterly net profit rose 22 percent from Rs 65.0 crore.

Total expenses climbed to Rs 1,393 crore from Rs 1,259 crore in the previous quarter due to higher employee costs, material expenses and other operating expenditure.

Finance costs declined sequentially to Rs 29.0 crore from Rs 31.3 crore. The company also reported exceptional items of Rs 7.7 crore during FY26 related to the implementation of the new labour codes.

What Drove The Numbers?

The plywood and allied products segment remained the largest contributor, generating quarterly revenue of Rs 791 crore, up from Rs 671 crore in Q4 FY25.

Medium Density Fibre Board revenue rose to Rs 356 crore from Rs 271 crore, while laminate business revenue increased to Rs 198 crore from Rs 170 crore. Segment profitability also improved across plywood, laminates and MDF operations.

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 3.51 compared to Rs 2.36 in the year-ago period.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Century Plyboards reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 5,397 crore, compared with Rs 4,528 crore in FY25, reflecting annual growth of 19 percent.

Net profit for the year increased 44 percent to Rs 268 crore from Rs 186 crore in FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

The company also recorded stronger annual performance in its MDF and laminate divisions during the year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.